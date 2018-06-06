Patchogue plans to round up as many residents as possible Sunday to re-enact a historic group photo in anticipation of the village’s 125th anniversary celebration later this year.

The photo is expected to depict “The Famous Four Corners” site used in similar photos in the 1990s and 1940s that are packed with village residents. The image will be framed and sold as part of the fundraising effort for the Sept. 15 anniversary celebration.

Sweezy’s Department Store, once a focal point of the village, originally stood at the Four Corners — the intersection of South Ocean Avenue and Main Street in the village downtown.

“The Four Corners is the epicenter of the village,” said Marian Russo, executive director of the Community Development Agency in Patchogue and an organizer of the anniversary celebration.

A centennial photo taken in 1993 captured hundreds of residents and business owners standing along Main Street. A framed copy of that image hangs in Village Hall. A similar photograph was taken in the 1940s.

The scene will be recreated Sunday at 12:30 p.m., village officials said. Any village resident can show up and be part of the photograph.

“We’re looking forward to recognizing the village,” Russo said. “There’s been substantial changes in the village in the past 25 years. The incorporation of the village was a significant decision that was made.”

The September celebration is to include a timeline of the village in the Patchogue-Medford Library and history tours around the area. Russo said organizers are finalizing details and spreading the word through social media.

“It’s great to be able to celebrate the village’s 125th anniversary at such a high point in our history,” Patchogue Village Deputy Mayor Jack Krieger said, referring to the downtown revitalization over past few years. “We are proud to be part of this great celebration.”