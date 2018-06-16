Suffolk County Marine Bureau Officers rescued three men and a labradoodle from a sinking boat in Patchogue Bay on Saturday night, authorities said.

Carlo Gervasi, 57, of Patchogue; Salvatore Caliguri, 44, of Selden; Thomas Crowley, 45, of Holbrook and the dog were on a 1979 Mako boat when it started taking on water, police said.

One of the men onboard told authorities the boat started sinking shortly after 8 p.m., officers said. When police arrived, the boat was almost under water, officers said.

The Suffolk County men were wearing life jackets, police said. Officers towed the boat to Corey Creek Marina in Blue Point. There were no injuries, police said.