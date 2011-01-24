Patchogue board delays downtown project vote

Patchogue's village trustees Monday night backed off a chance to vote on a $100 million downtown development in favor of gathering more public comment on the much-anticipated project.

The plan - which many local political leaders trumpet as a chance to revitalize the Four Corners area of Patchogue - needs village approval to rise on the site of the former Swezey's department store.

But yesterday the village's board of trustees voted to put off a decision until March 1.

The vote to delay a decision on the project, which has been the subject of public meetings and much debate, was necessitated by intense interest from residents and recent changes to the project by East Setauket developer Tritec, village officials said.

The village will take written comments on the project until Feb. 14, officials said.

"People want to offer public comment, so we're going to let them do it," said Patchogue trustee Jack Krieger.

The project calls for 17,000 square feet of office space, 45,000 square feet of retail space and 291 apartments.

A previous plan called for a 106-room hotel, but potential hotel operators balked at the idea when the economy worsened, Tritec officials have said.

Tritec purchased the property in 2007, the year the firm began talks with the village about how to turn the blighted northwest corner of Main Street and North Ocean Avenue back into a thriving commercial center.

More than 100 people attended a Jan. 5 meeting at the Oak Street Elks Lodge that featured Tritec's presentation of the revised plan. About 100 people attended a meeting about the project at Patchogue Village Hall Monday night. At both meetings, residents were divided about whether the addition of rentals is right for the community.

Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri, who last week said village trustees were under no deadline pressure to vote Monday, said a delay is not a setback. But Pontieri added, "opportunities can pass you by," and said he looks forward to the March 1 vote.

"We can vote on this when we're all ready," Pontieri said.

The project, called Patchogue New Village, is slated to include a public green between Lake and West Main streets and a parking garage with about 500 spaces.

The Swezey's site is on a stretch of Main Street that has seen recent business growth.

Robert Loscalzo, Tritec's chief operating officer, has called the project a solution to Long Island "losing its young people" because of a lack of housing options.