Pair rescued after catamaran capsizes off Patchogue, Suffolk police say

Richard Laskowski, left, and Donald Ward Jr., both

Richard Laskowski, left, and Donald Ward Jr., both of East Islip, with the catamaran that capsized on Tuesday in Patchogue.   Photo Credit: SCPD

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com
Suffolk County Marine Bureau officers rescued two East Islip men who drifted more than two miles from their capsized boat in Patchogue Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A Davis Park ferry captain saw the overturned and unoccupied 16-foot catamaran sailboat at 3:42 p.m. near the Patchogue River Buoy 1 and alerted authorities, police said.

Marine Bureau officers found Richard Laskowski, 71, and Donald Ward Jr., 58, — both wearing floatation vests —more than two miles southwest from their catamaran and pulled them aboard a police boat, officials said.

The officers took the men to Wet Pants Sailing Association in Sayville, police said. The overturned catamaran was also towed there, police said.

The victims told police they had drifted in the water for more than an hour after a whistle they used to garner attention failed, officers said.

Police said Laskowski and Ward showed signs of fatigue but otherwise were not injured.

