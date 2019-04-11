Cops: Man flees traffic stops, crashes, 4 hurt

A Wyandanch man whose license had been suspended 26 times was arrested on multiple charges Thursday, Suffolk County police said, after he fled two traffic stops and crashed into four cars, injuring four people.

Taieek Smith, 23, of Lincoln Avenue, was arrested after he crashed into the cars on Sills Road in Patchogue, police said.

The chain of events began in Holbrook, police said. Smith was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz northbound on Lincoln Avenue when, they said, a Fifth Precinct patrol officer attempted to make a traffic stop at 5:27 p.m.

Smith initially stopped but drove away when the officer approached, police said. The vehicle was spotted about seven minutes later heading northbound on Sills Road by a different Fifth Precinct officer who tried to make another traffic stop.

After initially stopping, Smith sped away, police said. He crashed into four vehicles about a half-mile later, at around 5:35 p.m.

Four people in the cars that Smith hit were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with minor injuries, police said.

Smith was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, two counts of fleeing a police officer, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh degree, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Smith was to be held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday. His vehicle was impounded, police said.