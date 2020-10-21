TODAY'S PAPER
By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
A church in Patchogue is playing the ringing of a bell 218,000 times to honor the victims of COVID-19 in the United States, and officials there hope it will become a national trend — despite threats to the pastor.

The Congregational Church of Patchogue started playing the bell ringing every six seconds on Sunday, and will continue until Nov. 1, said the Rev. Dwight Lee Wolter.

He said the idea grew "out of grief and a sense of powerlessness" as the number of people infected grew and a vaccine remained elusive.

Ringing a bell is a simple yet powerful way to honor the victims and bring people some inner peace, he said.

The church actually tape-recorded the ringing of the 850-pound bell that is in the National Registry of Historic Places, and is replaying the tape every six seconds on its sound system. That way the church can regulate the volume, lowering it at night, for instance, so it does not disturb people trying to sleep.

Wolter said his denomination, the United Church of Christ, is backing his idea to take the bell ringing national on Nov. 1. They are calling for anyone, not just churches, to ring a bell in any manner and any number of times they want to pay respects to the COVID-19 victims.

Ringing 25 times, for instance, could represent 10,000 victims for each ring.

Wolter said he has received threats for the bell-ringing.

He said the threats were serious enough for him to contact the Suffolk County Police Department.

Suffolk police said Wednesday that Wolter contacted the precinct command staff on Friday "after he was told by an employee from the Village of Patchogue that they had received complaints from individuals about the bell ringing. One of the people opposed to the ringing made a statement that could be construed as a threat to the person/people involved in the church’s decision to ring the bell."

Police said they told Wolter that if he was threatened directly or any crime was committed against him or the church he should call 911 to file a report. Police said they were planning to reaching out to Wolter again Wednesday for an update.

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

