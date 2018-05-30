Development on the south side of West Main Street in Patchogue will be banned for at least six months as village officials evaluate how to improve the mixed-use area to complement the Blue Point Brewery.

The village board Monday night unanimously voted for the six-month construction moratorium between Railroad Avenue and River Avenue, which is zoned business, industrial, residential, retail and commercial.

“Now that we have the brewery, we’re getting a lot of requests from people who want to build five-story apartment buildings,” Mayor Paul Pontieri said after the meeting.

He said parking is another issue the board must address as it approves new development.

“We really need to evaluate,” the mayor said of possible impacts of new construction in the area.

Officials said they want the area to develop in a way that is aesthetically pleasing and complements the Blue Point Brewery across the street. The $35 million brewery on the former Briarcliffe College campus is weeks away from opening to the public and offering what co-founder Mark Burford earlier this month called a sort of “Disneyland for adults.”

“We want to give it [West Main Street] a feeling of being a part of downtown, and the only way to do that is to create a zoning code that enhances that,” Pontieri said.

Village attorney Brian Egan said officials also are evaluating building heights along the south side of West Main Street.

“We want to see what’s going to happen with the south side and figure out what’s the best zoning,” Egan said. “The community wants maximized development so that it can live up to its biggest potential in a proper and thoughtful way.”

Pontieri said the village board may rezone the street, after which the planning and zoning boards would make recommendations. The village board would then make a final decision.