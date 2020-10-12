TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Woman likely suffered medical emergency before fatal crash

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A St. James woman killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in Patchogue likely died after suffering a medical emergency, police said.

Suffolk County Fifth Squad detectives are investigating the crash that killed Nancy Prete, 76. Police said Prete was driving a 2018 Nissan Frontier west on Montauk Highway "when she suffered an apparent medical emergency and veered off the road," striking a utility pole near North Prospect Avenue at about 5:10 p.m.

Prete was transported by ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where police said she was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

