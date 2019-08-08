TODAY'S PAPER
One seriously hurt in crash snarling eastbound traffic on Sunrise Highway, police say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A crash with a least one serious injury has shut down most of eastbound Sunrise Highway in Patchogue, Suffolk police said Thursday evening.

An extended backup could be seen near Waverly Avenue shortly after the 5 p.m. crash. Photos from the scene show a Ford pickup truck with damage.

Only one lane of eastbound Sunrise was open, police said, and all the eastbound service lanes were closed.

Other details were not immediately available as Fifth Precinct detectives gathered information at the scene. 

