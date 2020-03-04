The Suffolk County Planning Commission on Wednesday will consider Patchogue's proposal to temporarily bar development of new restaurants and taverns.

Village officials have proposed an 18-month moratorium on nightclubs and eateries while Patchogue seeks to add hundreds of additional downtown parking spaces. Village officials and many businesses owners say chronic parking shortages are cutting into business and driving potential customers elsewhere.

The planning commission will decide whether it should approve or reject the moratorium, or modify it in some way. The commission weighs in on town and village land-use proposals when they potentially affect county roads and other county facilities.

The commission meets at 2 p.m. at the William H. Rogers Legislative Building, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Smithtown.

