TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
SEARCH
49° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk to weigh in on proposed moratorium on Patchogue bars, eateries

Patchogue officials want to put a hold on

Patchogue officials want to put a hold on new bars and restaurants for 18 months. Credit: Newsday / Steve Pfost

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Print

The Suffolk County Planning Commission on Wednesday will consider Patchogue's proposal to temporarily bar development of new restaurants and taverns.

Village officials have proposed an 18-month moratorium on nightclubs and eateries while Patchogue seeks to add hundreds of additional downtown parking spaces. Village officials and many businesses owners say chronic parking shortages are cutting into business and driving potential customers elsewhere.

The planning commission will decide whether it should approve or reject the moratorium, or modify it in some way. The commission weighs in on town and village land-use proposals when they potentially affect county roads and other county facilities.

The commission meets at 2 p.m. at the William H. Rogers Legislative Building, 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Smithtown.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Census Bureau plans to code Sikhs as Census to allow racial, ethnic groups to write in ancestry
The co-owners of Yoga Sangha gathered at their LI yoga enthusiasts save their studio after owner's death
Ann Marie Drago appears in State Supreme Court Jurors in activist death case hear grand jury testimony
Northwell aims to begin manual testing for the Long Island lab preparing for widespread coronavirus testing
Justyna Zubko-Valva, center, the mother of the late Thomas Valva's mom to Suffolk pols: Don't put son's name on bad bill
The vacant lot on the northwest corner of It's our turn to thrive, East Patchogue advocates say 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search