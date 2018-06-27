TODAY'S PAPER
Patchogue Village bans nightclubs in core downtown area

Patchogue Village Hall on Baker Street in Patchogue

Patchogue Village Hall on Baker Street in Patchogue on April 20, 2012. Photo Credit: Carl Corry

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Patchogue partygoers won’t be dancing on the floors of a downtown nightclub anytime soon.
The village board of trustees on Monday officially banned nightclubs and cabarets in the core downtown Main Street business area.

Under the law, bars and restaurants — some of which have live music — won’t be allowed to remove chairs or tables in an attempt to create space and/or increase occupancy.
Board members voted 5-0 to amend zoning code 435 to prohibit the nightclubs.

“It’s a lot of foresight for us to address this before it becomes a safety problem,” said Trustee Lori Devlin, who sponsored the legislation.

Trustee Thomas Ferb abstained. Ferb, who missed the last council meeting, said he is in favor of the law but didn’t want to vote since he missed the discussion on the topic earlier this month.

Patchogue does not have any nightclubs or cabarets downtown, but those establishments were allowed with a special permit through the zoning board of appeals, village officials said.

The Emporium, a music venue that operated similarly to a nightclub downtown, closed unexpectedly in May 2017.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

