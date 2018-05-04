TODAY'S PAPER
Businessman set to propose hotel along river in Patchogue

Restaurant owner says he will bring his proposal for a four-story hotel to the village planning board later this month.

A Patchogue restaurant owner says he wants to

A Patchogue restaurant owner says he wants to build a hotel to help bring more visitors to the village's downtown. Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A local businessman is set to propose a four-story hotel along the river in south Patchogue, an addition that officials said could broaden the appeal of the village’s downtown.

Mike Bruemmer, owner of the Off Key Tikki restaurant on Baker Place, earlier this week presented a rendering and outlined his plans to construct the hotel next to his establishment in a private meeting, Village Mayor Paul Pontieri said.

Bruemmer said he expects to unveil his proposal to the village planning board later this month.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

