A local businessman is set to propose a four-story hotel along the river in south Patchogue, an addition that officials said could broaden the appeal of the village’s downtown.

Mike Bruemmer, owner of the Off Key Tikki restaurant on Baker Place, earlier this week presented a rendering and outlined his plans to construct the hotel next to his establishment in a private meeting, Village Mayor Paul Pontieri said.

Bruemmer said he expects to unveil his proposal to the village planning board later this month.