Patchogue-Medford high school to be closed Monday due to potential threat, district says

The Patchogue-Medford School District announced Sunday that its high school campus will be closed Monday after the district received a potential threat.

The announcement did not state the nature of the threat, but said it remained “unsubstantiated.”

On the district website, Superintendent Donna Jones said the district received a message concerning a potential threat against the high school but noted that no other schools in the district was mentioned. Jones said the district informed Suffolk County Police, who opened an investigation, and “out of an abundance of caution” decided to close the campus on Monday.

All other schools in the district will remain open, Jones said.

Suffolk police had no immediate comment.

“I would like to emphasize to our students, parents, and guardians the importance of reporting any information you might hear regarding a potential threat to our schools, students, faculty or staff immediately to district administration, a teacher or local law enforcement,” Jones wrote.