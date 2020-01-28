Downtown parking woes divide Patchogue business owners 

Patchogue business owners Monday night mostly spoke in support of a proposed moratorium on new village restaurants, bars and nightclubs while officials develop badly needed parking areas.

While some merchants expressed opposition to the plan, others said the moratorium — which could take effect later this year — is long overdue.

The village board has forwarded the proposal to the Suffolk County Planning Commission, which must vote on the plan before village officials can implement the moratorium.

Jim Sarno, owner of Budget Buy and Sell, a Main Street store, said some customers shop in other communities because they struggle to find parking in Patchogue.

"I come to the village, and I can't find a parking spot," Sarno told the board during a public hearing. "We are dying a slow death."

Eric Rifkin, owner of Bobbique restaurant, said lack of parking is hurting his business and others downtown.

"The current path clearly is not working and our businesses are showing signs of stress," Rifkin said. "Takeout orders are not picked up, and reservations are not kept."

Village officials said the moratorium could last up to 18 months while they work on plans for new parking areas. Village and Suffolk County officials are discussing plans for a $6 million parking garage at the Sixth District Court house on West Main Street.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Opponents said a moratorium would hurt existing businesses and discourage potential businesses from opening in Patchogue. Some said it would violate owners' rights to develop their properties.

Joel Furman, who owns two commercial buildings downtown, said a moratorium was a "circling of the wagons that will prevent any new businesses from coming into Patchogue and leave the ones here on the vine to die. ... Don't kick the can down the road. Try to find alternatives. This is a rash action."