Patchogue officials considering banning nightclubs downtown

Patchogue Village Hall on Baker Street in Patchogue

Patchogue Village Hall on Baker Street in Patchogue on April 20, 2012. Photo Credit: Carl Corry

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Patchogue officials are considering banning nightclubs downtown.

The village board of trustees set a public hearing for next Monday to amend the zoning code to prohibit nightclubs and cabarets in the core downtown Main Street business area.

Patchogue doesn’t have any nightclubs or cabarets in that area, but they are allowed with a special permit through the zoning board of appeals, village officials said.

“It’s a permitted use, but no one has taken advantage of it, and we really don’t believe that we need cabarets and nightclubs,” said village trustee Lori Devlin at a meeting last Monday. Devlin proposed the legislation. “I just believe that we have a lot of activity at night, and we just started looking at the code, and it doesn’t make sense to have that as a permitted use because it would bring more traffic, more people in the late night hours.”

The Emporium, a music venue that operated similarly to a nightclub downtown, closed unexpectedly in May 2017 for unknown reasons.

“We want downtown to maintain restaurants and bars, not these large capacity nightclubs,” village attorney Brian Egan said after the meeting. 

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

