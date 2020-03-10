TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Patchogue house to be torn down for parking space

Patchogue is struggling to provide adequate parking spots

Patchogue is struggling to provide adequate parking spots downtown.

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Print

Construction should start within months on a new Patchogue parking field adjacent to village hall, officials said.

The village board voted 5-0 on Monday to spend up to $500,000 to tear down a vacant house on Baker Street and clear the land for the parking lot. When completed, the lot is expected to hold up to 70 vehicles, Mayor Paul Pontieri said.

Patchogue plans to impose an 18-month moratorium on new restaurants and taverns in response to severe parking shortages in the village's downtown business district. The moratorium would give the village time to develop hundreds of new parking spaces, officials have said.

The village board had planned to approve the moratorium at Monday's meeting, but postponed the vote to await a report on the matter from the Suffolk County Planning Commission. The planning commission on March 4 approved the moratorium.

The village board plans to approve the moratorium on March 23, Pontieri said.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

