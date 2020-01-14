Business is booming, but Patchogue may pump the brakes

Patchogue officials are weighing a plan to impose an 18-month moratorium on applications for new restaurants and taverns to address the village's chronic parking shortages.

The village board Monday voted 6-0 to schedule a Jan. 27 public hearing on the proposed moratorium, Mayor Paul Pontieri said Tuesday. The moratorium would take effect later this year, he said.

A moratorium would give the village more time to develop new parking lots and garages to add to the 2,200 public parking spaces already available, Pontieri said. Restaurants say they are having trouble attracting and retaining customers who become frustrated when they can't find places to park, he said.

"People want to come into town to have a meal, but they can't find parking so they go someplace else," Pontieri said.

Patchogue has 42 restaurants, taverns and nightclubs, and village officials have been approached by developers interested in adding more eateries and bars, Pontieri said.