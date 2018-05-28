TODAY'S PAPER
Patchogue Theatre celebrated as village’s past and future

The Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has played a major role in the revitalization of downtown Patchogue. In 1997, work began to restore the venue to its 1923 grandeur. Today, the theater draws hundreds to its many productions and events.

Village officials hand starlet Betty Davis the keys
Photo Credit: Hans Henke

Officials at the height of the Hollywood studio period presented actress Betty Davis with the keys to the village for premiering a film at the Patchogue Theatre in the 1920s.

A flyer informing of events at the Patchogue
Photo Credit: Hans Henke

A flyer, with a date of May 23, announces events at the Patchogue Theatre.

A pair of non-refundable tickets to see
Photo Credit: Hans Henke

A pair of nonrefundable tickets to see “Titanic” from the Sept. 29, 1999, performance.

New construction near the old Patchogue Theatre on
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas R. Koeniges

New construction near the old Patchogue Theatre on East Main Street on June 7, 1989.

The Patchogue Theatre for the Perorming Arts is
Photo Credit: Joe Epstein

The village now owns the theater building — seen here on June 15, 2009 — which is managed by the nonprofit Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts Inc.

Patchogue, NY, Sunday April 18, 2010: Theatre goers
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Theatregoers queue up outside the Patchogue Theatre, where the Long Island Philharmonic performed.

Mamie Parris performs "Life of the Party" during
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Mamie Parris performs "Life of the Party" during the 20th anniversary celebration of the Patchogue Theatre on May 16, 2018.

The revitalized downtown district of Patchogue. View of
Photo Credit: Ivy Neal

The revitalized downtown district of Patchogue seen on May 14, 2016.

Joseph Vecsey performs during comedy night at the
Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Joseph Vecsey performs during comedy night at the opening of The Loading Dock, a speak-easy at the Patchogue Theatre on March 15, 2018.

Guests and attendees celebrate the big reveal during
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Guests and attendees celebrate the big reveal during the 20th anniversary celebration ceremony of the Patchogue Theatre on May 16, 2018.

A view from the back of the theatre
Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

A view from the back of the Patchogue Theatre at the opening of The Loading Dock on March 15, 2018.

The old seats at the Patchogue Theatre for
Photo Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

The old seats at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts were removed on Jan. 5, 2016, for the historic venue's multimillion-dollar renovation. 

Workers were carrying away the old seats at
Photo Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Workers carry away the old seats at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Jan. 5, 2016.

The Patchogue Theatre, for the Performing Arts, show
Photo Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

The Patchogue Theatre, for the Performing Arts, show here on Feb. 22, 2014, has played a major role in the revitalization of downtown Patchogue. In 1997, work began to restore the venue to its 1923 grandeur. Today, the theater draws hundreds to its many productions and events.

People walk up and down east main street
Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

People walk past the Patchogue Theatre during the Alive After Five street festival on Aug. 20, 2015.

