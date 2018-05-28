The Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has played a major role in the revitalization of downtown Patchogue. In 1997, work began to restore the venue to its 1923 grandeur. Today, the theater draws hundreds to its many productions and events.

Officials at the height of the Hollywood studio period presented actress Betty Davis with the keys to the village for premiering a film at the Patchogue Theatre in the 1920s.

A flyer, with a date of May 23, announces events at the Patchogue Theatre.

A pair of nonrefundable tickets to see “Titanic” from the Sept. 29, 1999, performance.

New construction near the old Patchogue Theatre on East Main Street on June 7, 1989.

The village now owns the theater building — seen here on June 15, 2009 — which is managed by the nonprofit Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts Inc.

Theatregoers queue up outside the Patchogue Theatre, where the Long Island Philharmonic performed.

Mamie Parris performs "Life of the Party" during the 20th anniversary celebration of the Patchogue Theatre on May 16, 2018.

The revitalized downtown district of Patchogue seen on May 14, 2016.

Joseph Vecsey performs during comedy night at the opening of The Loading Dock, a speak-easy at the Patchogue Theatre on March 15, 2018.

Guests and attendees celebrate the big reveal during the 20th anniversary celebration ceremony of the Patchogue Theatre on May 16, 2018.

A view from the back of the Patchogue Theatre at the opening of The Loading Dock on March 15, 2018.

The old seats at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts were removed on Jan. 5, 2016, for the historic venue's multimillion-dollar renovation.

Workers carry away the old seats at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Jan. 5, 2016.

