Patchogue officials have postponed a public hearing on a proposed 50-unit apartment complex at the village waterfront.

Village planning board chairman John Rocco said at the board's meeting Tuesday that the hearing will now be held March 26 when developers of the proposed Cornerstone Waterfront at Patchogue will present a revised plan for the site at the west end of Mulford Street near West Avenue.

A dozen residents attended the meeting, but public comment was not accepted by the board.

“It’s really about the traffic and the safety and congestion,” opponent Dan Penberg, 34, of Patchogue, said before the meeting. “The infrastructure can’t handle anything else. The community is stressed to the limit and there isn’t enough parking for 50 units.”

He added there is enough village vehicle congestion already with the LIRR train station, ferry and multiple bus stops in the village.

If approved, the $16 million complex would sit along the Patchogue River. The four-floor Cornerstone would consist of one-bedroom units.

Another Patchogue resident, Tiffany Bowman, 37, said she also has environmental and traffic concerns about the project.

“It’s going to increase traffic and litter and make the area that much more dangerous,” she said.

Many of the residents opposed to the project wore red and white stickers that read: “Stop the Mulford St Cornerstone Apartments.”

Mulford Street resident Regina Bykov, 34, said she worries that the site had been used in the past for petroleum storage. It is zoned for industrial use, but allows for residential development if the village board of trustees grants a special permit.

The planning board must first issue a recommendation letter to the board of trustees, which would then decide whether to issue a permit for the project.