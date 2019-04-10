TODAY'S PAPER
Funeral for former Smithtown supervisor Patrick Vecchio set for today

Officials are preparing an honor guard at the services for the former Smithtown supervisor.

Smithtown town supervisor Patrick Vecchio, speaks to the

Smithtown town supervisor Patrick Vecchio, speaks to the crowd at Smithtown Town Hall where the building was officially renamed in honor of his name on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015... Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Flags at Town of Smithtown buildings were at half-staff Wednesday, and town public safety officers prepared an honor guard for the afternoon funeral of 40-year Supervisor Patrick Vecchio.

Vecchio, the longest-serving town supervisor in Long Island history, died Saturday at 88. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Clayton Funeral Home in Kings Park, with a service scheduled for 3:15 p.m. A final visitation is scheduled Thursday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a closing prayer at 10 a.m. Thursday and burial at Calverton National Cemetery.

Smithtown public safety warned motorists to expect heavy delays throughout the area Wednesday and Thursday. 

Vecchio won his first race for Smithtown supervisor in 1977, a political neophyte and a Democrat who upset entrenched Republican town leadership. He kept winning elections, later running as a Republican, before losing a GOP primary in 2017 that effectively ended his career.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Smithtown Democratic Committee wrote that Vecchio "left an indelible mark on our town, and all of our current and future leaders stand on his shoulders. His commitment to the people of Smithtown and the character of our communities is a legacy that will not be forgotten."

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

