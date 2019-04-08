TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
SEARCH
67° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Funeral services set for former Smithtown Supervisor Patrick Vecchio

Patrick Vecchio was Smithtown supervisor for 40 yeras.

Patrick Vecchio was Smithtown supervisor for 40 yeras. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

Funeral services have been scheduled for former Smithtown Supervisor Patrick Vecchio, who died over the weekend.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Clayton Funeral Home, 25 Meadow Rd. in Kings Park. A service is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. A final visitation is scheduled Thursday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a closing prayer at 10 a.m. and burial at Calverton National Cemetery.

Vecchio died on Saturday at 88. He served as town supervisor for a record 40 years before losing a
Republican primary in 2017 that effectively ended his career in the heavily Republican town.

A New York City police officer as a young man, Vecchio learned politics while guarding Mayor John Lindsay. He shocked political observers by winning the Smithtown supervisor’s race in 1977, running as a Democrat. He later switched parties.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Juliana and Eduardo King, mother and stepfather of Post office renamed in Army specialist's honor
A septic system is installed at the home Suffolk comptroller asks IRS for septic ruling
Two contestants from Long Island appearing on MTV's LIers compete on 'Jersey Shore' dating show
Allison Mack, who was charged in the Nxivm Actress Allison Mack pleads guilty
Attorney Stephen Kiely has dropped his bid for Kiely drops GOP bid for Southold Town supervisor
Daniel McMenamin leaves Nassau Police headquarters in Mineola Court records: Teacher pleads guilty to raping student