Funeral services have been scheduled for former Smithtown Supervisor Patrick Vecchio, who died over the weekend.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Clayton Funeral Home, 25 Meadow Rd. in Kings Park. A service is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. A final visitation is scheduled Thursday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a closing prayer at 10 a.m. and burial at Calverton National Cemetery.

Vecchio died on Saturday at 88. He served as town supervisor for a record 40 years before losing a

Republican primary in 2017 that effectively ended his career in the heavily Republican town.



A New York City police officer as a young man, Vecchio learned politics while guarding Mayor John Lindsay. He shocked political observers by winning the Smithtown supervisor’s race in 1977, running as a Democrat. He later switched parties.