Smithtown Supervisor Patrick Vecchio holds his last board meeting

By Nicholas Spangler
Smithtown Town Supervisor Patrick Vecchio was to preside over the last Town Board meeting of his record-setting career Tuesday.

Vecchio, 86, the town’s supervisor for 40 years, was defeated in the Republican primary by Councilman Edward Wehrheim, who went on to win the general election in November.

Vecchio, of Fort Salonga, a former New York City police officer, was a political novice — and a Democrat — when he was first elected supervisor in 1977. He later changed parties to run an unsuccessful campaign for county executive.

His fiscal conservatism and low-key style appealed to Smithtown voters, who re-elected him through four decades, believed to be a New York State record for a town supervisor.

