Shelter Island priest tied up in home invasion laid to rest

Mourners honored the Rev. Paul Wancura’s life of service, while also acknowledging his grisly death, at a funeral Tuesday.

The Rev. Paul Wancura is laid to rest

The Rev. Paul Wancura is laid to rest on Tuesday in the graveyard of the church where he served. Photo Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
They honored his memory. They wished his soul peace and rest. But the mourners attending the funeral for the Rev. Paul Wancura Tuesday did not ignore the terrible, violent way he died.

“Every one of us has been horrified by what has happened,” said the Rev. Lawrence Provenzano, bishop of Long Island, during the service at Caroline Church of Brookhaven in Setauket, where Wancura served for 26 years.

Scores of mourners filled the church to praise the priest, who was found tied up last month in his Shelter Island bedroom after a home invasion.

Cops: Minister who was burglary victim dies at 87

The 87-year-old had been bound and left for at least three days before he was found by a fellow minister checking on him. He died April 16.

Mourners emphasized Tuesday that the way he lived his life — dedicated to serving others and his faith — far eclipsed the way in which he died.

“Regardless of what the police say, or what the reports say, [his] life speaks louder than any of that,” Provenzano said.

When the service ended, Wancura’s dark brown coffin was moved to the small cemetery beside the church, where he was laid to rest.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

