Suffolk police: Pedestrian seriously hurt in Bohemia accident
Police are investigating an accident in Bohemia late Friday morning that left a pedestrian seriously injured.
A 2016 Jeep was traveling east on Veterans Memorial Highway near Kenwood Drive at about 11:40 a.m. when it struck a 22-year-old man, Suffolk County police said.
The man was taken to Southside Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.
Fifth Squad detectives are investigating.
