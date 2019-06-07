TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police: Pedestrian seriously hurt in Bohemia accident

By Newsday Staff
Police are investigating an accident in Bohemia late Friday morning that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

A 2016 Jeep was traveling east on Veterans Memorial Highway near Kenwood Drive at about 11:40 a.m. when it struck a 22-year-old man, Suffolk County police said.

The man was taken to Southside Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

Fifth Squad detectives are investigating.

