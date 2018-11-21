Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured and temporarily closed a section of Route 25A in Kings Park, police said.

Edward Miles, 27, of Kings Park, was walking on Route 25A near Ashland Drive about 5 a.m. when he was struck by a 2001 Toyota RAV4 heading south, Suffolk County police said.

"The pedestrian was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries," police said in a statement. "The driver of the Toyota, a 40-year-old man from Smithtown, was not injured."

Police said the road reopened at about 8:30 a.m.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.