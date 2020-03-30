A pedestrian was critically injured Sunday night when he was struck by a car on westbound Sunrise Highway in Copiague, Suffolk County police said.

Police did not release the identity of the man, but said he was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip in critical but stable condition. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman, was not injured in the crash, police said.

Police said the man, 50, was struck by the westbound 2015 Nissan Altima in the roadway at Sunrise and Decker Street at about 9 p.m. and said that while the vehicle was impounded for a safety check, the driver was not charged.

First Squad detectives are investigating the accident and are asking anyone with information to call 631-854-8152.