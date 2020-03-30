TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Pedestrian critically injured in Copiague crash, police say

Suffolk County police investigate the scene where a

Suffolk County police investigate the scene where a pedestrian was critically injured at Sunrise Highway and Decker Street in Copiague on Sunday. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A pedestrian was critically injured Sunday night when he was struck by a car on westbound Sunrise Highway in Copiague, Suffolk County police said.

Police did not release the identity of the man, but said he was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip in critical but stable condition. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman, was not injured in the crash, police said.

Police said the man, 50, was struck by the westbound 2015 Nissan Altima in the roadway at Sunrise and Decker Street at about 9 p.m. and said that while the vehicle was impounded for a safety check, the driver was not charged.

First Squad detectives are investigating the accident and are asking anyone with information to call 631-854-8152.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

