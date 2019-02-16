A pedestrian was hit while walking across Union Boulevard in Bay Shore on Saturday evening and is at a hospital with serious injuries, Suffolk County police said.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday. A Chevrolet Impala driven by an unidentified person struck the pedestrian on Union Boulevard between First and Second Avenues, police said. The pedestrian was taken to Southside Hospital.

Police have not released the name of the driver, who stayed at the scene, the name of the pedestrian, or specifics about the pedestrian's injuries. Police are still investigating the incident, they said.