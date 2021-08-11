A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Tuesday night in a car crash in West Babylon, Suffolk County Police Department said.

Police said Carissa Sanchez, 45, of Brooklyn, was crossing Straight Path eastbound, between 12th and 13th streets around 8:57 p.m., when she was struck by a car driven by Odette Zayas, of Brentwood. Zayas was driving a 1994 Ford Tempo northbound, the department wrote in a news release.

Sanchez was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of "serious injuries," police said.

Police did not say what caused the crash or whether the driver was charged.

In 2019, the most recent year for which complete statistics are available, 1,414 pedestrians were struck on Long Island, and 60 killed, according to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany. Of those, 905 were in Nassau, with 29 killed, and 509 were hit in Suffolk, with 31 killed, the institute reported.

Straight Path is a three-lane roadway, with a shoulder on each side, located near private homes, a gas station and a 7-Eleven mini mart.