A pedestrian walking in heavy rain was struck by a vehicle about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on Middle Country Road in Coram, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital, but the extent of the injuries was not known, Suffolk County police said.
Middle Country Road was closed for several hours near Homestead Drive while crime scene officers conducted an investigation, police said.
