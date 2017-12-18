An unlicensed pickup truck driver struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Central Islip, Suffolk County police said.

Alejandro Vasquez, 49, of Central Islip, was westbound on Sportsmen Street about 6:50 p.m. Sunday when the pickup struck a 33-year-old man near Connetquot Avenue, police said.

The victim, a Central Islip man whose name was not released, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with head and internal injuries, police said.

Vasquez was given a summons for driving without a license, police said.

