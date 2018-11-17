TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian hit by car, critically injured in East Patchogue, police say

Detectives inspect a vehicle that police say struck

Detectives inspect a vehicle that police say struck and critically injured a pedestrian on Oak Street in East Patchogue Friday night. Photo Credit: AJRyan/Stringer News

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A pedestrian was critically injured when he was struck by a car Friday night in East Patchogue, Suffolk police said.

The victim, 28, was on Oak Street about 8:50 p.m. when he was hit by an eastbound Infiniti driven by Tiffany Upton, 28, who stayed at the scene, police said.

It was not clear if the man was trying to cross the street, near Densing Lane, police said, but the area was dark and Upton told Fifth Precinct detectives that she did not see the man. It did not appear any criminality was involved, investigators said.

A photo from the scene shows her vehicle with right-side damage to her windshield.

The pedestrian was in stable condition Friday night at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, police said. His name was withheld as relatives were notified.

Upton, of East Patchogue, was not injured and her vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Fifth Precinct detectives asking anyone with information call them at 631-854-8552.

