Man hit by SUV, seriously hurt in Islip, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A man crossing a street Thursday night in Islip suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a 2014 Nissan sport utility vehicle, police said.

The name of the victim, who is 36, will not be released until his family is notified.

The SUV that hit him while he was crossing Union Boulevard at Nassau Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. was driven by José Escobar, 46, of Central Islip, who was not injured.

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating the crash and the SUV will undergo safety checks, the police statement said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

