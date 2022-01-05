TODAY'S PAPER
Car hits, kills pedestrian in Medford, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police at North Ocean Avenue at Masonic Avenue in Medford where a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A Medford intersection proved deadly for a man who was struck by a 2003 Honda Civic on Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.

The unidentified man, who was crossing North Ocean Avenue where it meets Masonic Avenue, was pronounced at Long Island Community Hospital, police said in a statement.

That also is where the Honda's two passengers were taken for treatment of minor injuries; the driver, Daniel Avila-Canales, 26, of Medford, was not hurt in the 10:20 p.m. collision, police said.

The Honda will undergo safety checks, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

