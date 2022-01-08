TODAY'S PAPER
Cops seek public's help identifying pedestrian killed in Medford motor car crash

Suffolk County police at North Ocean Avenue at

Suffolk County police at North Ocean Avenue at Masonic Avenue in Medford where a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Brinley Hineman brinley.hineman@newsday.com
Suffolk County police are seeking the public's help in identifying a pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle in Medford on Tuesday.

The man was crossing North Ocean Avenue on foot at the intersection of Masonic Avenue when he was struck by a southbound Honda Civic at approximately 10:20 p.m. He was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Police described the victim as a white or Hispanic man in his 30s. He was 5'8" tall and 172 pounds. He had an underbite, thick eyebrows, light brown eyes, a goatee and a tattoo behind is left ear.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call police at 631-854-8552.

