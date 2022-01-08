Suffolk County police are seeking the public's help in identifying a pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle in Medford on Tuesday.

The man was crossing North Ocean Avenue on foot at the intersection of Masonic Avenue when he was struck by a southbound Honda Civic at approximately 10:20 p.m. He was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Police described the victim as a white or Hispanic man in his 30s. He was 5'8" tall and 172 pounds. He had an underbite, thick eyebrows, light brown eyes, a goatee and a tattoo behind is left ear.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call police at 631-854-8552.