A Miller Place man died Saturday morning after being hit by a car in Middle Island, Suffolk County police said.

Keisha Dalton, of Middle Island, was driving a Buick Regal north on Miller Place-Yaphank Road at 5:50 a.m. Saturday when she hit Timothy Petrulo, 35, police said. Petrulo was taken to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a news release.

Dalton, 45, was not injured during the crash, police said.

Detectives are still investigating and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Sixth Squad at (631) 854-8652.