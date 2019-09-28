TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian hit, closing Route 112 in Medford, police say

Suffolk police investigate a crash on the southbound

Suffolk police investigate a crash on the southbound lane of Route 112 in which a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Medford on Sept. 28, 2019. Photo Credit: Stringer News

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
All lanes of Route 112 in Medford have been closed while Suffolk County police investigate a crash in which a vehicle hit a pedestrian. 

Authorities closed the route between Long Island Avenue and Peconic Avenue at 8:07 p.m. and the route remained closed at 10 p.m. while police worked to clear the crash scene. It happened on the southbound lane of Route 112.

Authorities did not release the identity or injuries to the pedestrian Saturday night. 

Newsday Reporter Khristopher Brooks. Feb. 14, 2017

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

