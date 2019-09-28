All lanes of Route 112 in Medford have been closed while Suffolk County police investigate a crash in which a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

Authorities closed the route between Long Island Avenue and Peconic Avenue at 8:07 p.m. and the route remained closed at 10 p.m. while police worked to clear the crash scene. It happened on the southbound lane of Route 112.

Authorities did not release the identity or injuries to the pedestrian Saturday night.