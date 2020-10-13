A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car Monday night in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk County police said.

Police have not released the identity of the man but said he was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said the man was "in the roadway" when he was struck by a 2015 Mitsubishi sedan that was headed south on Route 112 near Wilson Street at about 8 p.m. The driver remained at the scene and has not been charged.

Police said Sixth Squad detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact detectives at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.