Pedestrian hit by car, seriously hurt in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk police say

A pedestrian was seriously hurt Monday night when

A pedestrian was seriously hurt Monday night when he was hit by a 2015 Mitsubishi sedan headed south on Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk police said. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car Monday night in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk County police said.

Police have not released the identity of the man but said he was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said the man was "in the roadway" when he was struck by a 2015 Mitsubishi sedan that was headed south on Route 112 near Wilson Street at about 8 p.m. The driver remained at the scene and has not been charged.

Police said Sixth Squad detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact detectives at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

