Westbound Route 347 closed in Stony Brook as police investigate pedestrian accident

By John Valenti
Police are investigating a pedestrian accident Monday morning in Stony Brook and have closed all westbound lanes of Route 347 in the area.

Suffolk County police said the pedestrian versus motor vehicle incident occurred on westbound Route 347 near Daffodil Lane and was reported in a 911 call at 5:16 a.m.

It was unclear if the driver remained at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available. Police said only that the investigation is ongoing.

The official state 511NY website showed all westbound lanes of Route 347 were closed in the area, as of 6:40 a.m.

By John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

