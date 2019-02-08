Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Shirley, airlifted to hospital, police say
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night in Shirley and airlifted to a hospital, Suffolk police said.
The collision happened about 9:20 p.m. on Brushwood Drive, near Neighborhood Road, police said.
The condition of the victim, who was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, was not immediately available Friday night.
Other details were not available as Seventh Precinct detectives pieced together what happened.
