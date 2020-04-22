TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian hit by two cars, critically injured in North Bay Shore, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Two cars struck a pedestrian in North Bay Shore on Tuesday evening, causing critical injuries that are being treated at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, Suffolk police said.

Ruben Estrada, 51, who has no fixed address, was first hit around 8:25 p.m. by a 2009 Infiniti sedan driven by George Smith, 47, of Bay Shore, police said. Smith was headed north in the left lane of Fifth Avenue, nearing the Wisconsin Avenue intersection, at the time.

Next, Estrada was struck by a northbound 2011 Hyundai sedan driven by Wendy Booker, 48, of Bay Shore. Booker was in the right lane of Fifth Avenue and was about to turn east onto Wisconsin Avenue, police said.

Neither driver was hurt. Their cars are undergoing safety checks, police said.

Anyone who can further the police investigation should call 631-854-8352.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

