A man was hit by a car Saturday night in Patchogue after he stepped into the busy roadway, Suffolk police said.

The unnamed man entered the street in downtown Patchogue in front of 52 West Main St. around 10:45 p.m., police said, and was struck by a passing vehicle.

The driver stayed at the scene and has not been charged, police said.

The victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of injuries, police said.