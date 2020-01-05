TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian struck and killed by Jeep in Brentwood, Suffolk police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a Jeep Saturday night as he walked on a Brentwood road, Suffolk police said.

Nelson Gonzalez, 55, of Brentwood, was walking on Crooked Hill Road near McNair Street about 9:20 p.m. when a northbound 2006 Jeep hit him, according to police. Gonzalez was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, Delmi Rodriguez, 32, of Brentwood was uninjured. Police impounded the vehicle for a safety check, authorities said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

