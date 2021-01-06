A driver on a Deer Park road Tuesday night struck a pedestrian, who died Wednesday from his injuries, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The pedestrian has not been identified, according to a department news release. He was struck at about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Bay Shore Road by a person driving a Nissan Sentra westbound on Bay Shore Road, the release said.

The pedestrian was brought to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with critical injuries, according to the release, which did not elaborate on the circumstances of the crash or what caused the driver to strike the pedestrian.

There were 31 pedestrians killed in automobile crashes in Suffolk County in 2019, the most recent year for which data was available, according to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany. The number was 29 in Nassau.