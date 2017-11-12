This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 40° Good Morning
Overcast 40° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Pedestrian killed in Baywood, police say

Suffolk County police on scene where a man

Suffolk County police on scene where a man walking on Pine Aire Drive in Baywood was struck and killed by a car on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A man was killed when he was hit by a car as he was walking in Baywood, Suffolk County police said Sunday.

Police said the victim, who had not yet been identified, was walking on Pine Aire Drive, near Harrison Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, when he was struck by a 1996 Honda Civic that was traveling west on Pine Aire Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

Police identified the driver of the car as Cesar Gonzalez Jr., 20, of Brentwood, and said he was not injured. The driver was not charged.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the crash remained under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The scene of a wrong-way motor vehicle crash 2 injured in wrong-way crash, police say
Emergency personnel on scene where a car struck Cops: 1 dead after car crashes into house
Nick and John DeVito renovated the Prohibition-era speakeasy Brothers revive Prohibition-era LI speakeasy
A view of the Peconic Bay from Hubbard Suffolk adds 2,250 acres for archery hunters
Tiny Town playground was donated to the village Village plans to renovate Tiny Town playground
Evan Goldaper, 26, teaches his AP seminar class Dual certification elevates teachers’ employment chances
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE