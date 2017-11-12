A man was killed when he was hit by a car as he was walking in Baywood, Suffolk County police said Sunday.

Police said the victim, who had not yet been identified, was walking on Pine Aire Drive, near Harrison Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, when he was struck by a 1996 Honda Civic that was traveling west on Pine Aire Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

Police identified the driver of the car as Cesar Gonzalez Jr., 20, of Brentwood, and said he was not injured. The driver was not charged.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the crash remained under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.