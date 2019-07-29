TODAY'S PAPER
Man, 42, struck, killed by car in Bohemia, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police respond to an accident on

Suffolk County police respond to an accident on the Sunrise Highway overpass on Oakdale-Bohemia Road in Bohemia Sunday night. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Newsday Staff
A 42-year-old man died after he was struck by a car Sunday night in Bohemia, Suffolk County police said, adding detectives were investigating the crash.

Suffolk police said Paul Inzirillo was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima south on Oakdale-Bohemia Road when the vehicle struck a pedestrian on the Sunrise Highway overpass at about 9:45 p.m. Inzirillo, 24, of Sayville, initially left the scene in the Nissan, then returned about 20 twenty minutes later, police said in a statement.

The victim was identified as Christopher Gallagher, of Bohemia. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check.

The investigation is continuing and detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555. All calls will be kept confidential.

