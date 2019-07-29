A 42-year-old man died after he was struck by a car Sunday night in Bohemia, Suffolk County police said, adding detectives were investigating the crash.

Suffolk police said Paul Inzirillo was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima south on Oakdale-Bohemia Road when the vehicle struck a pedestrian on the Sunrise Highway overpass at about 9:45 p.m. Inzirillo, 24, of Sayville, initially left the scene in the Nissan, then returned about 20 twenty minutes later, police said in a statement.

The victim was identified as Christopher Gallagher, of Bohemia. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check.

The investigation is continuing and detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555. All calls will be kept confidential.