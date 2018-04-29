A pedestrian was struck and killed as he tried to cross a busy thoroughfare in Brentwood on Saturday night, police said.

Wilfredo Moran, 39, of Bay Shore, was crossing Fifth Avenue near Pine Aire Drive from east to west when he was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet Venture traveling north in the left lane at about 8:30 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

The victim was taken to Southside Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Baldomero Gonzalez, 52, of Brentwood, was not injured and stayed at the scene, police said. He was not arrested, police said.

Investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the crash.