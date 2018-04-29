TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
54° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Brentwood, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Fifth Avenue near Pine Aire Drive in Brentwood on Saturday night. Photo Credit: On Scene Photography / Christopher Sabella

By Mark Morales mark.morales@newsday.com @markmorales51
Print

A pedestrian was struck and killed as he tried to cross a busy thoroughfare in Brentwood on Saturday night, police said.

Wilfredo Moran, 39, of Bay Shore, was crossing Fifth Avenue near Pine Aire Drive from east to west when he was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet Venture traveling north in the left lane at about 8:30 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

The victim was taken to Southside Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Baldomero Gonzalez, 52, of Brentwood, was not injured and stayed at the scene, police said. He was not arrested, police said.

Investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the crash.

Headshot

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County police have identified Joey Bondsman, 28, Cops: Man slashed outside bowling alley
Ashley Torres, 19, of Blue Point with her LI advocates worry about possible food stamp cuts
Legis. Robert Trotta speaks during a meeting of Brand: Law lets panel sign off on settlements
Zachary Hertlein, 9, of Oyster Bay, left, in In first, LI Boy Scout event includes girls
Harbor View Estates in Copiague, seen here Thursday, Developer must pay $166G in fines, restitution
Fire Island Ferries president Tim Mooney at their Running Fire Island ferry a family affair