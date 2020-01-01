TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Brentwood on New Year's Day, police say

A man was hit by a car and

A man was hit by a car and killed early New Year's Day while crossing Route 111 in Brentwood, police said Wednesday. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
A Brentwood teenager struck and killed a man while driving early Wednesday morning on Route 111, Suffolk police said.

Kevin Bonilla, 19, was driving a 2009 Infiniti sedan south on Route 111 near Lemon Street in Brentwood at 1:40 a.m. when he struck the man, who was walking east across Route 111, according to a police release.

Police have not identified the man, who was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and pronounced dead.

No charges were filed in connection with the crash, a police spokesman said, and Bonilla was not injured. The Infiniti was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

