A Brentwood teenager struck and killed a man while driving early Wednesday morning on Route 111, Suffolk police said.

Kevin Bonilla, 19, was driving a 2009 Infiniti sedan south on Route 111 near Lemon Street in Brentwood at 1:40 a.m. when he struck the man, who was walking east across Route 111, according to a police release.

Police have not identified the man, who was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and pronounced dead.

No charges were filed in connection with the crash, a police spokesman said, and Bonilla was not injured. The Infiniti was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.