Pedestrian struck by car, killed in Melville, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police at the scene of a crash in which a pedestrian was fatally hit on Broadhollow Road, south of the Long Island Expressway, in Melville, Tuesday evening. Credit: Stringer News Service

Police are investigating a crash that left a man dead Tuesday evening in Melville.

Suffolk County police have not released the identity of the pedestrian, pending notification of next of kin, but said he was struck in the roadway by a vehicle on southbound Broadhollow Road, Route 110, south of the Long Island Expressway, at about 5:30 p.m. The circumstances of the crash remain unclear.

Second Squad detectives impounded the car for a safety check, police said. The driver remained at the scene, was not injured and has not been charged.

Additional information was not immediately available.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

