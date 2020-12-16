Police are investigating a crash that left a man dead Tuesday evening in Melville.

Suffolk County police have not released the identity of the pedestrian, pending notification of next of kin, but said he was struck in the roadway by a vehicle on southbound Broadhollow Road, Route 110, south of the Long Island Expressway, at about 5:30 p.m. The circumstances of the crash remain unclear.

Second Squad detectives impounded the car for a safety check, police said. The driver remained at the scene, was not injured and has not been charged.

Additional information was not immediately available.