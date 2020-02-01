Cops: Woman struck, killed crossing road in Centereach

A woman was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle while crossing Middle Country Road in Centereach on Saturday evening, Suffolk County police said.

The pedestrian, Centereach resident Laura Godek, 57, was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital after being transported there by a Centereach Fire Department ambulance, police said in a statement.

The driver of the SUV, Christine Chellis, 35, of Centereach, was not injured and was not charged, police said.

At 6:24 p.m Chellis was driving a Chevrolet Suburban west on Middle Country Road, west of Wood Road, and was changing from the right lane to the left lane when the SUV hit Godek, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives were investigating the incident.