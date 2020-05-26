A 4-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brentwood on Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the crash involving the girl, a pedestrian, and a vehicle, that occurred on Fulton Street in Brentwood around 6:50 p.m., police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Fulton Street has been closed to traffic between Ralph and Nostrand avenues while police investigate.

Police could not immediately provide additional details, including whether the driver was facing any charges.