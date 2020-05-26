TODAY'S PAPER
Girl, 4, struck by vehicle and killed in Brentwood, police say

Police at the scene of the accident Tuesday

Police at the scene of the accident Tuesday evening at Fulton Street in Brentwood. Credit: Stringer News

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
A 4-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brentwood on Tuesday night, Suffolk police said. 

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the crash involving the girl, a pedestrian, and a vehicle, that occurred on Fulton Street in Brentwood around 6:50 p.m., police said. 

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Fulton Street has been closed to traffic between Ralph and Nostrand avenues while police investigate.

Police could not immediately provide additional details, including whether the driver was facing any charges. 

Headshot of Newsday employee Nicole Fuller on June

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

